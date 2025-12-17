French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has said that hackers accessed “dozens of confidential files” during a cyberattack targeting the ministry last week, confirming that sensitive law enforcement databases were accessed.

Speaking to the broadcaster Franceinfo, Nunez said on Wednesday that the ministry was the victim of a cyber intrusion that resulted in the extraction of “a few dozen” files, including records from the Criminal Records Processing system and the Wanted Persons File.

“These are files that are important to us,” Nunez said, adding that authorities are still assessing the full scope of the breach.

“We do not yet know the extent of the compromise. To date, a few dozen files have been removed from the system, but we are talking about millions of data.”

He described the incident as “a serious act,” stressing that investigations are ongoing to determine precisely what information was accessed and extracted.