WORLD
2 min read
Hackers breach French interior ministry, access dozens of confidential files: minister
Officials say investigators are still assessing the damage after a cyber breach allowed unauthorised access to internal ministry systems, prompting steps to tighten security and prevent further leaks.
Hackers breach French interior ministry, access dozens of confidential files: minister
France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez arrives for a meeting with PM Sebastien Lecornu, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Paris [FILE]. / AP
December 17, 2025

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has said that hackers accessed “dozens of confidential files” during a cyberattack targeting the ministry last week, confirming that sensitive law enforcement databases were accessed.

Speaking to the broadcaster Franceinfo, Nunez said on Wednesday that the ministry was the victim of a cyber intrusion that resulted in the extraction of “a few dozen” files, including records from the Criminal Records Processing system and the Wanted Persons File.

“These are files that are important to us,” Nunez said, adding that authorities are still assessing the full scope of the breach.

“We do not yet know the extent of the compromise. To date, a few dozen files have been removed from the system, but we are talking about millions of data.”

He described the incident as “a serious act,” stressing that investigations are ongoing to determine precisely what information was accessed and extracted.

RECOMMENDED

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the attack involved a breach of its professional email services during the night of December 11-12.

In a statement to BFMTV, the ministry said analysis showed “an intrusion into professional email accounts containing identifying information, the retrieval of which made it possible to access business applications.”

French authorities have not disclosed the identity of the perpetrators or whether the data has been shared or misused.

Security services are continuing technical investigations, while measures have been taken to strengthen protections and limit further risks.

RelatedTRT World - French hospital suspends operations after cyberattack
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case