The Louvre Museum will remain closed on Wednesday after staff voted to continue a strike that began earlier this week, unions said, citing deteriorating working conditions and insufficient resources after a high-profile burglary nearly two months ago.

In a general assembly meeting, employees decided to prolong the walkout, according to the CGT and CFDT unions, French BFM TV reported.

The strike was launched on Monday after some 400 staff members unanimously voted to protest what they describe as chronic understaffing, the deterioration of the historic building, and budgetary pressures.

The world’s most visited museum was already closed on Monday due to the strike and again on Tuesday, its regular weekly closing day.

Union representatives said staff frustration has been compounded by a series of incidents since the October 19 burglary, including the temporary closure of a gallery and damage to old books caused by a water leak.

Following a crisis meeting with unions at the Ministry of Culture, the government proposed several measures, including cancelling a planned €5.7 million ($6.6 million) funding cut for 2026, opening new recruitment for visitor reception and monitoring roles, and increasing compensation.