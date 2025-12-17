France has opened a sweeping investigation into suspected foreign interference after malware capable of remotely controlling a passenger ferry was discovered while the vessel was docked at a Mediterranean port.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Wednesday the case was being treated as “very serious,” confirming that authorities are examining whether the intrusion served the interests of a foreign state.

“Investigators are obviously looking into interference — yes, foreign interference,” he told France Info radio.

The malware, identified as a Remote Access Trojan (RAT), was found aboard the Fantastic, a passenger ferry operated by Italian shipping firm GNV with capacity for more than 2,000 passengers. The vessel was docked in the southern French port of Sete when the threat was detected, according to Paris prosecutors.

Italian authorities had alerted France that the ship’s operating system may have been compromised. Two crew members — a Latvian and a Bulgarian national — were detained last week after being flagged by Italian officials. The Bulgarian was released, while the Latvian was charged and placed under arrest.

Prosecutors said the investigation centres on a suspected attempt by an organised group to attack an automated data-processing system “with the aim of serving the interests of a foreign power.”