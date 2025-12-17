The Israeli army shelled several areas in Gaza on Wednesday morning, despite a ceasefire agreement in place since October 10, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, Israeli artillery shelled south-eastern Khan Younis and the vicinity of the Morag corridor, north of Rafah in southern Gaza.

In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers moved into the north-east of Deir Al Balah city and conducted bulldozing operations amid intense gunfire in the area.

Israeli artillery also shelled the eastern parts of the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza City.