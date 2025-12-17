AMERICAS
2 min read
Another US Air Force tanker narrowly avoids midair collision near Venezuela
Near collision over Caribbean airspace alarms pilots as US Air Force tanker crosses flight path of private jet.
Another US Air Force tanker narrowly avoids midair collision near Venezuela
In this March 2016 file photo, a US Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon from HM-15 refuels mid-air from a KC-130 off Norfolk, Virginia. [File photo] / AP
December 17, 2025

Pilots of a private jet narrowly avoided a collision with a US Air Force refuelling tanker near Venezuela on Saturday, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The Falcon 900EX business jet, flying from the Caribbean island of Aruba to Miami, alerted air traffic controllers on the island of Curacao shortly after the near-miss, according to audio obtained by LiveATC.net.

At around 26,000 feet (7,925 metres), one pilot described the encounter as dangerously close, noting the aircraft was climbing directly toward a large plane that resembled a wide-body jet, possibly a Boeing 777 or 767.

The incident comes just two days after a similar near-collision in the same region, amid a US military buildup in the Caribbean and President Donald Trump’s hints that military action against Venezuela could be imminent.

RECOMMENDED

On Friday, pilots of JetBlue Flight 1112 from Curacao to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport said they were forced to abruptly stop their climb after a US Air Force aerial refuelling tanker crossed directly in front of their flight path with its position-reporting transponder switched off.

US Southern Command told CNN that it was aware of recent reports concerning US military aircraft operations in the Caribbean and was reviewing the matter.

Curacao, part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, lies about 40 miles north of Venezuela’s coast, and the Dutch Safety Board said it was aware of the incident in the island’s airspace.

RelatedUS carries out strikes on three vessels in Eastern Pacific - TRT World
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case