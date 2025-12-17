BIZTECH
UK seeks swift talks after US pauses tech cooperation deal
Britain says it wants to quickly restart negotiations after Washington paused a non-binding technology pact, linking its revival to progress in wider US-UK trade talks.
Lorries wait to board ferries at the Port of Dover, in Dover, England [FILE]. / AP
December 17, 2025

The UK government has said it was focused on resuming talks promptly after the United States suspended implementation of a tech cooperation deal with Britain.

The deal was signed during US President Donald Trump's pomp-filled state visit to the UK in September.

But on Tuesday, Michael Kratsios, head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said on X that the UK must make "substantial progress" on trade talks for the deal to resume.

The US and UK have been attempting to implement the "Economic Prosperity Deal," agreed upon in May, and one of the first international agreements signed after Trump threatened the world with punishing tariffs on goods entering the United States.

Lack of willingness

The US-UK Technology Prosperity Deal, agreed upon in September 2025, was a non-binding agreement that sat alongside the broader Economic Prosperity Deal.

It was designed to align the two countries on tech innovation while spurring mostly private-sector investment.

Following the White House announcement, a UK government spokesperson said: "We look forward to resuming work on this partnership as quickly as possible... and working together to help shape the emerging technologies of the future."

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle held trade talks with US counterparts in Washington, DC, last week to progress the Economic Prosperity Deal, the spokesperson said.

"They celebrated the success of the recent pharma deal, and both sides agreed to continue further negotiations next year."

According to the Financial Times, US officials have become increasingly frustrated with Britain's lack of willingness to address non-tariff barriers, including rules and regulations governing food and industrial goods.

SOURCE:AFP
