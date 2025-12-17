The UK government has said it was focused on resuming talks promptly after the United States suspended implementation of a tech cooperation deal with Britain.

The deal was signed during US President Donald Trump's pomp-filled state visit to the UK in September.

But on Tuesday, Michael Kratsios, head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said on X that the UK must make "substantial progress" on trade talks for the deal to resume.

The US and UK have been attempting to implement the "Economic Prosperity Deal," agreed upon in May, and one of the first international agreements signed after Trump threatened the world with punishing tariffs on goods entering the United States.

Lack of willingness

The US-UK Technology Prosperity Deal, agreed upon in September 2025, was a non-binding agreement that sat alongside the broader Economic Prosperity Deal.