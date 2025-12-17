SPORT
2 min read
FIFA overturns three Malaysia matches' results amid player eligibility scandal
The ruling by world football’s governing body hands Malaysia retroactive defeats and fines as investigations widen into alleged falsified documents used to clear naturalised players.
FIFA overturns three Malaysia matches' results amid player eligibility scandal
World football's governing body dismissed an appeal by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) last month [FILE]. / AP
December 17, 2025

FIFA has overturned the results of three Malaysia matches after finding they had fielded ineligible players, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said on Wednesday, in the latest setback for the team amid a widening document forgery scandal.

FIFA had suspended seven naturalised players for 12 months and fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs ($439,257) in September after finding false documentation had been used to allow them to play in an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam in June.

World football's governing body dismissed an appeal by FAM last month, saying it would launch a formal probe into the association's internal operations and notify authorities in five countries of potential criminal proceedings.

FAM said in response that it would bring the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In its latest decision, FIFA's disciplinary committee also changed the results of three friendlies the players had appeared in, handing down 3-0 defeats for games against Cape Verde on May 29, Singapore on September 4 and Palestine on September 8, FAM said.

The association has also been fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,536).

RelatedTRT World - FIFA to investigate Palestine's concerns over Israeli discrimination

‘Technical error’

RECOMMENDED

Malaysia had drawn 1-1 with Cape Verde and earned 2-1 and 1-0 wins over Singapore and Palestine.

"FAM will make a written application to obtain the reasons for the decision from the FIFA disciplinary committee before considering the next steps to be taken in this matter," the association said.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

The scandal has sparked uproar in Malaysia, with fans and some lawmakers calling for action against FAM as well as government agencies responsible for granting the players' citizenship.

Last month, the association suspended its secretary-general and formed an independent committee to investigate what it called a "technical error".

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vowed full transparency in domestic probes, but stressed that FAM should be allowed to defend itself.

RelatedTRT World - FIFA’s selective morality: Injustice against Palestinians goes unseen
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group