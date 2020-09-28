  1. Section

Sports

IPL investigates bribery offer to player in UAE bubble

IPL investigates bribery offer to player in UAE bubble
Liverpool, Man Utd humiliated as Premier League goes wild

Liverpool, Man Utd humiliated as Premier League goes wild
Argentinian qualifier Podoroska enters French Open quarter-finals

Argentinian qualifier Podoroska enters French Open quarter-finals

Latest Sports Articles

Novak Djokovic breezes into last 16 of French Open

Novak Djokovic breezes into last 16 of French Open
1 day ago
Swiss Skydiver holds off Authentic to win 145th Preakness Stakes

Swiss Skydiver holds off Authentic to win 145th Preakness Stakes
1 day ago
Halep, Nadal, Thiel power into French Open last 16

Halep, Nadal, Thiel power into French Open last 16
2 days ago
'It's like a dream come true': Podoroska continues to shine at French Open

'It's like a dream come true': Podoroska continues to shine at French Open
2 days ago
Gunners edge past Liverpool to reach League Cup quarter-finals

Gunners edge past Liverpool to reach League Cup quarter-finals
3 days ago
Ostapenko beats Pliskova as Djokovic eyes 70th win at Roland Garros

Ostapenko beats Pliskova as Djokovic eyes 70th win at Roland Garros
3 days ago
Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury

Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury
4 days ago
Djokovic in cruise control at Roland Garros as row sparks video replay call

Djokovic in cruise control at Roland Garros as row sparks video replay call
5 days ago
Nadal, Serena win Roland Garros openers as Thiem aces early test

Nadal, Serena win Roland Garros openers as Thiem aces early test
6 days ago
Leicester beat Man City 5-2 thanks to Vardy's impressive hat-trick

Leicester beat Man City 5-2 thanks to Vardy's impressive hat-trick
28 Sep 2020
Cyclist Julian Alaphilippe wins world road race title

Cyclist Julian Alaphilippe wins world road race title
27 Sep 2020
Japanese PM Suga vows to hold Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Japanese PM Suga vows to hold Tokyo Olympics in 2021
26 Sep 2020
Show More

Editor's Pick

Bored of the pandemic, Indonesians compete in night running

Bored of the pandemic, Indonesians compete in night running

Must See

What would happen if a US presidential candidate dies?

What would happen if a US presidential candidate dies?

A picture is worth a thousand words. Follow us on Instagram.
FOLLOW TRTWORLD

TRT World on Youtube

Subscribe to our Youtube channel for all latest in-depth, on the ground reporting from around the world.

Subscribe
Follow
Follow