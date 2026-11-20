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Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel dies aged 30 following on-field collision
The CD Tenerife forward suffered a serious injury during a second-division match on Monday and died in hospital the following morning.
Czech foreign minister urges EU states to block visa exemptions for Russian women's hockey team
Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka says EU counterparts have pledged support for his request to prevent Russian players from entering the Schengen area ahead of the women's under-18 world championship in January.