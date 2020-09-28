Novak Djokovic will now face Karen Khachanov in the fourth round at Roland Garros.
With the win, Swiss Skydiver, ridden by Robby Albarado, became only the sixth filly to win the 1-3/16 mile race at Pimlico and the first since Rachel Alexandra in 2009.
Claycourt master Rafael Nadal was in action for just 95 minutes, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.
Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska continues her dream run at the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 defeat of Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to reach the fourth round.
Joe Willock scores Arsenal’s winning penalty to set up a home match against defending champion Manchester City in the next round.
Former champion Jelena Ostapenko reaches third round after beating second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 at Roland Garros French Open in Paris.
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles tendon injury shortly before facing off against Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round of the French Open at Roland Garros.
World number one Novak Djokovic, returning to Grand Slam action for the first time since his US Open disqualification, eases past Sweden's Mikael Ymer, ranked 80, in straight sets.
Rafael Nadal tastes straight-sets victory at the French Open while Serena Williams makes a successful start in her latest bid to equal Margaret Court's all-time mark.
Manchester City Football Club had not conceded five goals in a home game since 2003 against Arsenal and it was the first time their boss Pep Guardiola saw a side he is managing concede five in what was his 686th game in the dugout.
France's Julian Alaphilippe wins road race gold medal at cycling world championships while Belgian Wout van Aert takes silver, and Swiss Marc Hirschi claims bronze.
The Games were originally scheduled for this summer, but were put off for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to Covid-19 fears.
Subscribe to our Youtube channel for all latest in-depth, on the ground reporting from around the world.
Copyright © 2020 TRT World.