Less than two months before the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics open, the president of the powerful International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has warned that the Games are entering a critical phase, with major lessons still to be learned.

Johan Eliasch, who heads the federation responsible for more than half of all Winter Olympic events, told AFP that delivering the Games on time remains “a great challenge.”

“There are many, many lessons to be learned from these Games in terms of planning and execution and event delivery,” Eliasch said, acknowledging growing pressure on organisers as the February 6 opening ceremony approaches.

His comments echo concerns raised earlier this month by Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Milan-Cortina 2026 organising committee, who admitted there was still “a lot of finishing to do around the venues.”

Race against the clock — on and off the slopes

Organisers are not the only ones under time pressure. Three Russian and six Belarusian skiers are racing to qualify for the Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a long-standing FIS ban imposed following Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

If they qualify, the athletes will compete under a neutral flag, as Russian and Belarusian competitors did at the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024. Momentum toward reintegration grew last week when the International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to fully reinstate athletes from both countries in junior competitions — including competing under their national flags and anthems.

Eliasch said he supports the recommendation, arguing that athletes should not be punished for geopolitical realities beyond their control.

“My position is you cannot be held accountable for where you are born,” he said, while cautioning that the debate has exposed deep ambiguities.