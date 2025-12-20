Jake Paul sustained a “double broken jaw” in his loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber confirmed early Saturday.

Joshua scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Paul, who later posted an X-ray showing a jaw broken in two spots.

“Double broken jaw,” he wrote on Instagram. “Give me Canelo in 10 days.” In a separate post from what appeared to be a hospital room, he added “thanks for all the support I’m OK.”

Joshua ended the heavyweight bout with a powerful punch to Paul’s jaw, sending the American to the canvas for the fourth and final time.