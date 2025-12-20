SPORT
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Concerns grew pre-fight over size and skill mismatch: Paul weighed 216 lbs, Joshua 243, the Englishman an elite heavyweight champion.
Jake Paul is knocked down by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. / Reuters
Jake Paul sustained a “double broken jaw” in his loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber confirmed early Saturday.

Joshua scored a sixth-round knockout victory over Paul, who later posted an X-ray showing a jaw broken in two spots.

“Double broken jaw,” he wrote on Instagram. “Give me Canelo in 10 days.” In a separate post from what appeared to be a hospital room, he added “thanks for all the support I’m OK.”

Joshua ended the heavyweight bout with a powerful punch to Paul’s jaw, sending the American to the canvas for the fourth and final time.

Paul was counted out as he struggled to get to his feet.

Concerns had been raised in the buildup due to the mismatch in size and skills. Paul weighed in at 216 lbs, and Joshua at 243 lbs. The Englishman, a two-time heavyweight champion, is one of the sport’s elite power punchers.

