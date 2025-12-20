Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama held talks with a global delegation seeking reparations for transatlantic slavery and colonialism, who urged him to rally other African leaders to choose "courage over comfort" and support the growing movement.

The delegation, made up of experts from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, and the United States, presented Mahama with priority actions under the African Union's (AU) reparations agenda, it said in a statement on Friday.

In February, the AU launched a drive to create a "unified vision" on what reparations may look like, from financial compensation and formal acknowledgements of past wrongs to policy reforms.

At least 12.5 million Africans were kidnapped and forcibly transported by European ships, then sold into slavery from the 15th to the 19th centuries.

Advocates say action is needed to confront today's legacies, including racism.

European pushback

Calls for reparations have gained momentum; however, there is also a growing backlash.