Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Massive crowds attended a Dhaka funeral for slain activist Sharif Osman Hadi as unrest spread and rights groups urged impartial investigations.
The killing of Sharif Osman Hadi sparked protests and unrest across Bangladesh. / Reuters
December 20, 2025

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday for the funeral of a student leader, after two days of violent protests over his killing.

Huge crowds accompanied the funeral procession of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising who died in a hospital in Singapore on Thursday after being shot by masked gunmen while leaving a Dhaka mosque.

Police wearing body cameras were deployed in front of the parliament building where the funeral prayers were held.

Hadi's body, which was brought to the capital on Friday, was buried at the central mosque of Dhaka University.

"We have not come here to say goodbye," interim leader Muhammad Yunus said in an emotional speech.

"You are in our hearts and you will remain in the heart of all Bangladeshis as long as the country exists."

Hadi, 32, was an outspoken critic of India and was set to contest the general elections in February.

Iqbal Hossain Saikot, a government employee who travelled from afar to attend the prayers, said Hadi was killed because he staunchly opposed India.

He will continue to live "among the millions of Bangladeshi people who love the land and its sovereign territory", Saikot, 34, told AFP.

Investigation

Hadi's death has triggered widespread unrest, with protesters across the South Asian nation demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Late Thursday, people set fire to several buildings in Dhaka including the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and the Daily Star.

Critics accuse the publications of favouring neighbouring India, where Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge since fleeing Dhaka in the wake of the 2024 uprising.

Rights group Amnesty International on Saturday urged Bangladesh's interim government to carry out "prompt, thorough, independent and impartial" investigations into Hadi's killing and the violence that followed.

It also expressed alarm over the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das following allegations of blasphemy.

Yunus said seven suspects had been arrested in connection with Das's killing in the central district of Mymensingh on Thursday.

