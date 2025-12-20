Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday for the funeral of a student leader, after two days of violent protests over his killing.

Huge crowds accompanied the funeral procession of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising who died in a hospital in Singapore on Thursday after being shot by masked gunmen while leaving a Dhaka mosque.

Police wearing body cameras were deployed in front of the parliament building where the funeral prayers were held.

Hadi's body, which was brought to the capital on Friday, was buried at the central mosque of Dhaka University.

"We have not come here to say goodbye," interim leader Muhammad Yunus said in an emotional speech.

"You are in our hearts and you will remain in the heart of all Bangladeshis as long as the country exists."

Hadi, 32, was an outspoken critic of India and was set to contest the general elections in February.

Iqbal Hossain Saikot, a government employee who travelled from afar to attend the prayers, said Hadi was killed because he staunchly opposed India.

He will continue to live "among the millions of Bangladeshi people who love the land and its sovereign territory", Saikot, 34, told AFP.