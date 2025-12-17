Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said that a proposed stabilisation force to be deployed in Gaza under a ceasefire deal should not protect one side over another.

Speaking on Wednesday to Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel after meetings in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and members of the US Congress, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar raised concerns over repeated ceasefire violations in Gaza, warning that such breaches place mediators in an “embarrassing position.”

“We do not want a stabilisation force in Gaza that serves to protect one party at the expense of another,” he said.

The prime minister said he agreed with Rubio to “double efforts” to reach the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, noting that preparations are under way for a meeting between mediators to develop a clear framework for transitioning to the next stage.