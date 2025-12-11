TÜRKİYE
Türkiye should join Gaza stabilisation force: US envoy
Ankara’s military strength and political channels could strengthen the international mission, Tom Barrack says.
Displaced Palestinians in Gaza struggle against harsh weather conditions in tents. / AA
December 11, 2025

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack has said Türkiye should be included in an international stabilisation force for Gaza, citing Ankara’s military capacity and its channels of dialogue with the Palestinian group Hamas, according to comments he made at the Jerusalem Post’s Washington Conference.

In remarks shared on Thursday by Israeli journalist Amichai Stein on X, Barrack said Türkiye’s participation would strengthen the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF), which is part of the post-war mechanism laid out under the ceasefire plan.

"Our suggestion was that since the Turks have the largest and most effective ground troop operation in the region, and since they have a dialogue with Hamas, perhaps that would be beneficial as part of the force to cool the temperature," Barrack said.

The ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s plan, halting two years of Israeli genocide that has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinians held by Tel Aviv. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

‘A leading role’

UN Resolution 2803 established the framework for Gaza’s transition, including the creation of a Board of Peace, the ISF, and a new administrative committee for the enclave.

Türkiye has signalled readiness to take part in the force.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last week that Ankara is prepared to “do whatever it takes” to support the peace process.

Speaking at the Doha Forum, Fidan noted that several countries want Türkiye involved because it “can play a leading role” and help secure broader public legitimacy for the mission.

Fidan said Ankara is coordinating with Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and other Muslim and Arab partners on post-war arrangements for Gaza.

Türkiye is open to contributing troops, Fidan stressed, adding that participation will depend on the positions and consensus of all relevant parties.

SOURCE:AA
