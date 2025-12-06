Türkiye is ready to "do whatever it takes" to contribute to the ongoing peace efforts regarding Gaza, the foreign minister said on Saturday.

Hakan Fidan’s remarks came during the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum in Qatar’s capital, when asked whether Ankara was considering sending troops to Gaza.

Stating that a comprehensive discussion is underway about an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) in Gaza, Fidan said a thorough assessment is being conducted regarding how the force would be deployed, what its mission would be and under which rules it would operate.

He called for a "realistic" approach to the force’s mission when setting expectations, "because there are realities in the field."

Priority: separating Israelis and Palestinians

"I think our first objective in deploying ISF should be to separate Palestinians from the Israelis on the border line. This should be our main objective. Then, we can address the other remaining issues," Fidan added.

For the International Stabilisation Force to be effective, a police force must be established and trained, and local administrations must be created to form a peace committee, he noted.

It remains unclear which countries will contribute to the force, but the process will gradually take shape once the ISF is deployed, the Turkish foreign minister highlighted.

Noting that Ankara implemented an open-door policy after the Syrian civil war, Fidan said this policy served humanitarian goals.