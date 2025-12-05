An international body tasked with governing Gaza under the next phase of the US-brokered ceasefire is expected to be announced by the end of the year, an Arab official and a Western diplomat said.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the authority — known as the Board of Peace and chaired by US President Donald Trump — will oversee Gaza’s reconstruction under a two-year, renewable UN mandate.

It is expected to include around a dozen Middle Eastern and Western leaders, the officials told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to comment publicly.

Also due to be announced is a committee of Palestinian technocrats responsible for day-to-day administration in post-war Gaza.

The Western diplomat, speaking by phone from Cairo, said this announcement would likely come when Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet later this month.

The ceasefire deal also establishes an armed International Stabilisation Force to provide security and oversee the disarmament of Hamas, a key Israeli demand.

The move would mark a significant step in implementing Trump’s 20-point plan for the territory, devastated by Israel’s two-year genocide.

The ceasefire, in place since 10 October, has been repeatedly strained by Israeli violations.