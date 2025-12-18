A Moroccan coalition on Wednesday demanded an end to the dominance of the French language in education, administration and other sectors, emphasising the need to strengthen Arabic.

In a statement marking World Arabic Language Day, the Moroccan National Arabic Language Coalition said a more inclusive linguistic future in the country could only be achieved by effectively implementing Arabic’s official status in all areas of life.

It stressed that it would require a “clear and decisive language policy” to make Arabic the main language in education, governance, finance, business and other key sectors, while ending the dominance of French.

The coalition demanded that public institutions and private companies be required to use Arabic or Amazigh (Berber) in official documents, services and correspondence in accordance with legal regulations.