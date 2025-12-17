UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for "restraint" amid tensions surrounding the recent US decision to impose a "total blockade" on Venezuelan oil tankers.

"The secretary-general is focused on avoiding any further escalation. The secretary general calls for restraint and for the immediate de-escalation of the situation," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a news conference on Wednesday.

Urging all sides "to honour their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter and any other applicable legal framework to safeguard peace in the region," Haq said Guterres "believes that any difference must be resolved by peaceful means."

"The secretary general is following the current situation very closely, and he is engaging with relevant parties," Haq said.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he had ordered a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned vessels entering or leaving the South American country, which has faced a buildup of US forces off its northern coast to the Caribbean Sea.