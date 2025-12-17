Wasps are causing mayhem on the stage at the World Darts Championship, so one player came prepared to deal with them.

After walking onto the stage ahead of his first-round match on Tuesday, Jurjen van der Velde created a bit of a buzz by pulling out insect repellent from his pocket and started spraying the air around him and then himself, much to the amusement of the crowd at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Van der Velde was seen wiping his face with a cloth ahead of the game, with tournament organiser the Professional Darts Corporation questioning on X whether the Dutchman was “emotional or has sprayed bug spray in his eyes.”