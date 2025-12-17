SPORT
Wasps interrupt World Darts Championship, forcing player to spray insect repellent
Insect intrusions at Alexandra Palace have begun affecting play at the World Darts Championship.
Jurjen van der Velde with fly and wasp spray on the water table at the World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace in London on December 16, 2025. / AP
December 17, 2025

Wasps are causing mayhem on the stage at the World Darts Championship, so one player came prepared to deal with them.

After walking onto the stage ahead of his first-round match on Tuesday, Jurjen van der Velde created a bit of a buzz by pulling out insect repellent from his pocket and started spraying the air around him and then himself, much to the amusement of the crowd at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Van der Velde was seen wiping his face with a cloth ahead of the game, with tournament organiser the Professional Darts Corporation questioning on X whether the Dutchman was “emotional or has sprayed bug spray in his eyes.”

In an all-Dutch match, Van der Velde went on to lose 3-1 to Danny Noppert.

Wasps have been interfering with players during the opening days of the worlds, affecting their throws and post-match interviews. One player, Nitin Kumar, even struck a wasp with his dart mid-flight on Sunday.

