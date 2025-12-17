Honduran President Xiomara Castro has said that a coup attempt to overthrow her government is underway and urged the nation to mobilise in defence of democracy, as election results remain unknown two weeks after the poll.

Castro alleged on social media on Tuesday that former President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was convicted of drug trafficking charges in the US last year and recently pardoned by President Donald Trump, is planning to enter Honduras to declare his party’s candidate the winner of the 2025 general election.

“I report with historical responsibility that, based on verified intelligence information, Juan Orlando Hernández, pardoned in the United States, is planning his entry into the country to proclaim the winner of the elections, at a time when an aggression is underway aimed at breaking the constitutional and democratic order through a coup against my government,” Castro wrote on X.

Hernández, who was president from 2018 to 2022, is a former official of the Honduran National Party, of which Nasry Asfura, the presidential candidate and virtual winner of the 2025 elections, is also a member.

As of Tuesday, results show Asfura with a lead of 1.3 million votes, placing him 43,185 votes ahead of Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party with 1,261,849 votes.

‘There is no plan’