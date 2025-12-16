SPORT
1 min read
French court orders Paris St Germain to pay Mbappe over $70M
The court ruled PSG failed to pay Mbappe three months’ salary as well as ethics and signing bonuses.
French court orders Paris St Germain to pay Mbappe over $70M
At just 26, Mbappe is already a World Cup winner and one of football’s most dominant forwards. / AFP
December 16, 2025

A Paris labour court on Tuesday ordered Paris St Germain to pay Kylian Mbappe 60 million euros ($70.6 million) in unpaid salary and bonuses, bringing a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes in French football.

The ruling followed months of legal wrangling after the France striker took PSG to court over earnings he said were withheld for April, May and June 2024, shortly before he left the club to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

"We are satisfied with the ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid," Mbappe’s lawyer Frederique Cassereau said.

RECOMMENDED

The court found that PSG had failed to pay three months of Mbappe's salary, an ethics bonus and a signing bonus due under his employment contract.

Those sums were recognised as due by two decisions of the French Professional Football League (LFP) in September and October 2024, and the judges said PSG had not produced any written agreement showing Mbappe had waived his entitlement.

RelatedTRT World - Mbappe leaves PSG: Club record set, Champions League dream unfulfilled
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group