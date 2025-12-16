A Paris labour court on Tuesday ordered Paris St Germain to pay Kylian Mbappe 60 million euros ($70.6 million) in unpaid salary and bonuses, bringing a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes in French football.

The ruling followed months of legal wrangling after the France striker took PSG to court over earnings he said were withheld for April, May and June 2024, shortly before he left the club to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

"We are satisfied with the ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid," Mbappe’s lawyer Frederique Cassereau said.