Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that a Troy-themed exhibition will be held at the Colosseum in Rome in 2026.

“Once again, we are bringing Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage to the heart of Ancient Rome, the Colosseum. Now it’s Troy’s turn,” Ersoy said on Tuesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Noting that the World Heritage site of Troy will meet art lovers at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in 2026, Ersoy said: “Following last year’s Gobeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place exhibition and this year’s Magna Mater exhibition, it has now been decided to organise a Troy-themed exhibition at the Colosseum.”