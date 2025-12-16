CULTURE & HERITAGE
1 min read
Troy-themed exhibition to be showcased at Rome’s Colosseum in 2026
‘The exhibition will be prepared with works selected from the collections of Turkish and Italian museums, foremost among them the Troy Museum, and will be crowned with the Troy Opera,' says Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.
Troy-themed exhibition to be showcased at Rome’s Colosseum in 2026
"Troy narrative will this time meet international audiences in Rome through the performing arts,” Ersoy said. / AA
December 16, 2025

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced that a Troy-themed exhibition will be held at the Colosseum in Rome in 2026.

“Once again, we are bringing Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage to the heart of Ancient Rome, the Colosseum. Now it’s Troy’s turn,” Ersoy said on Tuesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Noting that the World Heritage site of Troy will meet art lovers at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in 2026, Ersoy said: “Following last year’s Gobeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place exhibition and this year’s Magna Mater exhibition, it has now been decided to organise a Troy-themed exhibition at the Colosseum.”

RECOMMENDED

Ersoy said that, as a concrete outcome of bilateral talks held in Rome in September and Ankara in December, a mutual letter of intent was signed on December 11.

“The exhibition will be prepared with works selected from the collections of Turkish and Italian museums, foremost among them the Troy Museum, and will be crowned with the Troy Opera produced by our Ministry’s State Opera and Ballet General Directorate. The Troy narrative will this time meet international audiences in Rome through the performing arts,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group