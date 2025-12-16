Russia has declared full control over the strategic northeastern city of Kupiansk, challenging Ukrainian claims of recent territorial gains in the key rail hub.

Leonid Sharov, head of Russia’s Zapad military group, told TASS on Tuesday that the “city of Kupiansk is under the control of the Russian Sixth Army,” despite ongoing Ukrainian attempts to re-enter the city.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier visited front-line forces near Kupiansk after Kiev reported recapturing several districts and two nearby localities, underscoring the contested nature of the region.

Sharov added that small Ukrainian units continue daily attempts to retake the city, but Russian troops maintain a firm presence across the area, critical for logistics and troop movements.

Separately, Russia claimed it had captured the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region, while dismissing Ukrainian reports that a Black Sea Fleet submarine was sunk at the Novorossiysk naval base.

Captain Alexey Rulev, head of the fleet’s press service, called the reports “false.”

Russia hasn’t seen official proposal

Meanwhile, Russia on Tuesday said it had "not seen" the European leaders' proposal to create a multinational peacekeeping force to guarantee peace in Ukraine, published a day before, refusing to comment on the plan.

European leaders have proposed a European-led "multinational force" with US support to enforce a potential peace deal in Ukraine, a joint statement said as they met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.