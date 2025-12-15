US President Donald Trump has said that a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine was closer than ever, as European leaders proposed a multinational force to enforce a potential peace agreement.

"I think we’re closer now than we have been ever," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, saying he had held "very long and very good talks" with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of Britain, France, Germany and NATO.

The comments came as key European powers met in Berlin with Zelenskyy to advance diplomatic efforts to end the war started in 2022.

Russia has yet to formally respond to the latest proposals.

Europe proposal, US meetings

In a joint statement, European leaders proposed a multinational force as part of what they described as US-backed "robust security guarantees" aimed at ensuring Russia does not violate a future peace accord.

Zelenskyy said earlier that talks with Trump’s envoys were "not easy" but had produced "progress" on security guarantees.

He met for a second day with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to discuss proposals to end the war.

While welcoming new security guarantees offered by Washington, Zelenskyy said differences remained over territory.

"There has been sufficient dialogue on the territory, and I think that, frankly speaking, we still have different positions," he told reporters.

The European statement said Ukraine’s military should continue receiving extensive support and maintain a peacetime strength of 800,000 troops.