The Israeli army launched air strikes and artillery shelling across eastern Gaza early on Tuesday morning in continuous violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas that came into effect in October.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli warplanes conducted intensive air strikes in several areas of eastern Gaza City, which is part of the military-controlled yellow zone, while artillery shelling continued.

Israeli military vehicles opened indiscriminate fire on the northeastern parts of the Bureij refugee camp in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, they added.

The Israeli violations come amidst extreme weather that has worsened already harsh living conditions in the enclave where thousands are forced to shelter from rainwater in makeshift tents.