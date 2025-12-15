WAR ON GAZA
Fresh Israeli strikes target multiple locations in Gaza despite ceasefire
Israeli army launched new air strikes and shelling across Rafah, Khan Younis, Jabalia and Gaza City.
Israel's genocidal war has killed over 73,000 Palestinians since October 2023. [File photo] / AA
December 15, 2025

The Israeli army on Monday launched a new wave of strikes on southern and northern Gaza, marking another violation of a fragile ceasefire in place since October 10.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out air strikes on the southern city of Rafah, which is fully in the military-controlled yellow zone.

Indiscriminate fire was launched from Israeli military vehicles toward northern Rafah, they added.

Israeli artillery shelled several locations in eastern Khan Younis, amid fire from helicopters, according to witnesses.

Eastern Jabalia in northern Gaza was also targeted by Israeli helicopters, while east of Gaza City came under gunfire from military vehicles.

Continuous strikes

On Sunday, Israeli forces launched air strikes and shelling across multiple areas of Gaza, violating the ceasefire.

In Khan Younis, naval forces detained two fishermen and destroyed their boat, while artillery and air strikes hit eastern parts of the city, within the Israel-occupied yellow zone.

Additional strikes targeted eastern Gaza City in the north, according to witnesses and Anadolu sources.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 390 people were killed and over 1060 wounded in Israel’s ceasefire violations in the enclave since October 10.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 Palestinians in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, which have continued despite the truce.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
