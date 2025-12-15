The Israeli army on Monday launched a new wave of strikes on southern and northern Gaza, marking another violation of a fragile ceasefire in place since October 10.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army carried out air strikes on the southern city of Rafah, which is fully in the military-controlled yellow zone.

Indiscriminate fire was launched from Israeli military vehicles toward northern Rafah, they added.

Israeli artillery shelled several locations in eastern Khan Younis, amid fire from helicopters, according to witnesses.

Eastern Jabalia in northern Gaza was also targeted by Israeli helicopters, while east of Gaza City came under gunfire from military vehicles.

Continuous strikes