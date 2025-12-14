The Israeli army shelled and launched air strikes across multiple parts of Palestine’s Gaza on Sunday in a fresh ceasefire violation, detaining two fishermen and blowing up their boat off the coast of Khan Younis, while Gaza’s Interior Ministry reported the killing of one of its officers by unknown gunmen in Deir al Balah.

According to witnesses and an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck various locations in eastern Khan Younis, which falls under the army-occupied yellow zone.

Israeli naval forces opened fire off the coast of Khan Younis, they added.

Two fishermen were detained by Israeli forces, and their boat was detonated, security sources told Anadolu.

Israeli strikes also targeted eastern parts of Gaza City, in northern Gaza.