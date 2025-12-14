The Israeli army shelled and launched air strikes across multiple parts of Palestine’s Gaza on Sunday in a fresh ceasefire violation, detaining two fishermen and blowing up their boat off the coast of Khan Younis, while Gaza’s Interior Ministry reported the killing of one of its officers by unknown gunmen in Deir al Balah.
According to witnesses and an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli warplanes and artillery struck various locations in eastern Khan Younis, which falls under the army-occupied yellow zone.
Israeli naval forces opened fire off the coast of Khan Younis, they added.
Two fishermen were detained by Israeli forces, and their boat was detonated, security sources told Anadolu.
Israeli strikes also targeted eastern parts of Gaza City, in northern Gaza.
The Israeli army has repeatedly violated the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, killing at least 386 Palestinians and injuring 1,018 others.
Israel has killed more than 70,300 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.
Separately, Gaza’s Interior and National Security Ministry announced the killing of one of its officers by unknown gunmen in Al-Maghazi camp in Deir al Balah, central Gaza.
The ministry confirmed that security forces had arrested one suspect in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing.