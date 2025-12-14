Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Sunday warned against attempts to “re-engineer” Palestine’s Gaza and displace Palestinians from the enclave in line with Israeli plans.

In a statement marking the group’s 38th anniversary, Hamas cautioned against “colluding with attempts at displacement and re-engineering the Gaza Strip according to the (Israeli) enemy's plans,” stressing that the Palestinian people are the sole authority to choose their governors and are capable of managing their own affairs.

Hamas described achieving a national consensus on a unified Palestinian strategy as “the only way to confront the plans of the (Israeli) occupation and its supporters, which aim to liquidate our national cause and prevent the establishment of our independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Over the course of two years of genocidal war in Gaza, “the (Israeli) occupation has achieved nothing but the criminal targeting of unarmed civilians," Hamas said.

"The systematic and well-documented crimes of the Zionist enemy over the two years of genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and occupied Jerusalem will not lapse with time," it added, urging the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to continue their legal proceedings and ensure Israeli leaders are held accountable for their crimes since October 2023.