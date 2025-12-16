WAR ON GAZA
Newborn baby freezes to death in storm-battered Gaza as shelter crisis worsens
Two-week-old Muhammad Khalil Abu al-Khair died of hypothermia, Gaza authorities say.
Khair had been hospitalised in an intensive care unit since Sunday. / TRT World
December 16, 2025

A newborn baby has died of severe cold in Gaza amid bad weather conditions in the war-ravaged enclave, health authorities have said.

A health ministry statement said on Tuesday that two-week-old Muhammad Khalil Abu al-Khair breathed his last on Monday due to hypothermia amid cold temperatures.

Khair had been hospitalised in an intensive care unit since Sunday, the ministry said.

At least 14 people lost their lives in Storm Byron in Gaza last week. Over 53,000 displacement tents were partially or fully flooded, swept away by torrents, or torn apart by strong winds, and 13 buildings collapsed across Gaza.

Israel continues to block the entry of shelter materials such as tents and mobile homes, reneging on its obligations under a ceasefire agreement that entered into force on October 10.

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 in its genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, and reduced the enclave to rubble.

SOURCE:AA
