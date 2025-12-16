Spain has joined five other EU countries in urging the EU’s foreign policy chief to take “all possible measures” to guarantee the “massive entry” of humanitarian aid into Palestine’s Gaza.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said a letter has been sent to Kaja Kallas ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“Spain, along with five other European Union countries, has sent a letter to High Representative Kaja Kallas, urging her to ensure that all humanitarian aid—from the EU, of course—enters Gaza en masse and that she therefore takes all possible initiatives and utilises all available channels to achieve this,” he told reporters as he arrived for the Foreign Affairs Council.

According to the Diplomat in Spain, citing sources at Spain’s Foreign Ministry, the other signatories of the letter are Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium, Slovenia, and Portugal.

Albares said the situation in Gaza remained extremely fragile, warning that the current ceasefire is at risk. “There is a ceasefire that is too fragile and, above all, suffers too many constant violations, and therefore it must be definitively consolidated,” he said.