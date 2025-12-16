Three Russian citizens have been kidnapped in Myanmar, with their captors demanding ransom payments for their release, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing the consular section of Russia’s embassy in the Southeast Asian country.

The embassy confirmed it is handling three separate cases involving missing Russian nationals, though it did not disclose where or when the abductions occurred.

It said it has formally contacted Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry and is coordinating closely with local authorities to locate and assist the victims.

“Currently, we are handling three similar appeals regarding Russian citizens from their relatives and acquaintances,” the embassy said in a statement. “Notes have been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar regarding all these cases.

In order to quickly locate and assist Russian citizens, the embassy maintains contact with local authorities.”

Related TRT World - Thousands in limbo on Thai-Myanmar border after scam centre crackdown

Safety of foreign nationals in Myanmar

The latest cases come amid growing concern over the safety of foreign nationals in Myanmar, particularly Russians who have been trafficked or coerced into working in illegal operations.

Last week, Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Single Coordination Center for Assistance to Compatriots Abroad, said an unidentified group had kidnapped a Russian photo model in Myanmar and demanded around $10,000 for her release.

Melnikov said he had appealed to Russia’s Foreign Ministry for help in securing the return of abducted citizens.