Thousands of foreigners freed from scam centres in Myanmar are stuck in limbo on the border with Thailand after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, three sources said on Monday.

In recent weeks, authorities from China, Thailand and Myanmar have attempted to dismantle scam centres and illegal online operations on the border, part of a network of illegal compounds across Southeast Asia, where hundreds of thousands have been trafficked by gangs, according to the United Nations.

Thai and Cambodian police raided a building in a border town and freed 215 foreigners, a senior Thai official said on Sunday.

Two Myanmar armed groups — the Karen National Army (KNA) and the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA) — are currently holding around 7,000 former scam centre workers but are unable to send them to Thailand, a Thai security official and two aid workers said.

"Many are stuck in limbo and Thailand's lack of response is causing great harm," said one of aid workers, currently on the Thai side of the border. "It is like these victims are being revictimised again."

Thailand's foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the matter, and KNA and DKBA officials did not respond to calls.

The majority of these workers are Chinese, with about 1,000 from other foreign countries, according to the aid workers.

Related Myanmar detains 270 foreigners from scam compounds on Thai border

Operational for years