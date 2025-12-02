Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was released from prison in the United States on Monday, where he was serving a 45-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and firearms charges, a Federal Bureau of Prisons registry showed.

Hernandez's wife, Ana Garcia, said in a social media post that Hernandez was released after he was granted a pardon by US President Donald Trump.

"After nearly four years of pain, waiting, and difficult trials, my husband Juan Orlando Hernandez RETURNED to being a free man, thanks to the presidential pardon granted by President Donald Trump," Garcia said.

The release came days after a presidential election in Honduras, in which Trump has backed presidential candidate Nasry Asfura of the conservative National Party, who is facing off with liberal Salvador Nasralla.