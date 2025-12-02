WORLD
Ex-Honduran president freed from US prison following Trump pardon
Hernandez's wife confirms that he was released after he was granted a pardon by US President Trump.
Hernandez was sentenced in June last year and called his conviction wrongful. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was released from prison in the United States on Monday, where he was serving a 45-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and firearms charges, a Federal Bureau of Prisons registry showed.

Hernandez's wife, Ana Garcia, said in a social media post that Hernandez was released after he was granted a pardon by US President Donald Trump.

"After nearly four years of pain, waiting, and difficult trials, my husband Juan Orlando Hernandez RETURNED to being a free man, thanks to the presidential pardon granted by President Donald Trump," Garcia said.

The release came days after a presidential election in Honduras, in which Trump has backed presidential candidate Nasry Asfura of the conservative National Party, who is facing off with liberal Salvador Nasralla.

The latest vote count showed both candidates practically tied, holding just under 40 percent of the vote.

Asfura's party forged a close partnership with Washington under Hernandez, who governed from 2014 to 2022 and was arrested shortly after leaving office.

Hernandez was sentenced in June last year and called his conviction wrongful.

SOURCE:Reuters
