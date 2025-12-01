US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez was the victim of a "setup" orchestrated by former President Joe Biden's administration.

"I was asked by Honduras, many of the people of Honduras, they said it was a Biden setup. I don't mean Biden. Look, Biden didn't know he was alive, but it was the people that surround the Resolute Desk, surround Biden when he was there," Trump said in response to a reporter's question on Air Force One.

"He was the president of the country, and they basically said he was a drug dealer because he was the president of the country, and they said it was a Biden administration setup. And I looked at the facts, and I agreed with them," he added.

Trump said he would pardon Hernandez Friday, just days before Hondurans were set to take to the polls on Sunday.