US President Donald Trump has made an unusual intervention in Honduras’s presidential election, endorsing conservative candidate Nasry Asfura and announcing he would grant a full pardon to former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, who is serving a 45-year sentence in the United States on drug-trafficking charges.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US would be "very supportive" if Asfura wins Sunday’s election, but warned that Washington "will not be throwing good money after bad" if he loses, suggesting that future US assistance could depend on Asfura’s victory.

Trump had previously expressed support for Asfura but went further on Friday, directly linking US policy to the vote.

Asfura, a former mayor of Tegucigalpa and candidate of the right-wing National Party, welcomed Trump’s renewed endorsement and denied any connection to Hernandez.

Pardon for Hernandez

Trump also said he would pardon Hernandez, who was convicted in New York last year of helping facilitate the smuggling of some 400 tonnes of cocaine into the US over nearly two decades.

Hernandez, who governed from 2014 to 2022, was extradited shortly after leaving office.

Trump claimed the former leader had been "treated very harshly and unfairly," without offering evidence.