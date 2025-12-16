Top European officials, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, agreed on Tuesday to set up an international body to decide on tens of billions of euros of eventual reparations to compensate Ukraine over its war with Russia.

The International Claims Commission for Ukraine, signed by 35 countries, will assess and decide on claims for reparations, including any amount to be paid out.

"We expect that every mechanism for compensation... will start and receive strong and sufficient international support so that people can truly feel that any kind of damage caused by the war can be compensated," Zelenskyy told delegates.

"This war and Russia's responsibility for it must become a clear example so that others learn not to choose aggression," added the president.

The commission's establishment follows the setting up of a so-called "Register of Damages", which has already received more than 80,000 claims for reparations from individuals or organisations.

The third step will be setting up a compensation fund. It is not clear how that critical part of the process will work in practice.

The reparations mechanism is being coordinated via the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, the 46-nation group protecting human rights on the continent.

Alain Berset, secretary general of this council, told reporters: "The establishment of the compensation fund is expected within a timeframe of approximately 12 to 18 months."

"And then, clearly, payments to victims will follow once the fund is operational and claims are made," he added.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced that the new commission would be based in The Hague.

"We are sending a very clear message from here in The Hague. That after peace is achieved, justice must be allowed to take its course," said Schoof.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the message to Ukrainians seeking reparations was: "We haven't forgotten that you have suffered."