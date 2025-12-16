Israeli bulldozers demolished two buildings on Tuesday in occupied East Jerusalem and Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, local sources said.

Israeli army forces and military bulldozers stormed the town of Rafat, northwest of East Jerusalem, and razed a hall owned by a Palestinian on claims of lacking a building permit, the sources said.

In the town of Deir Quds, west of Ramallah, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian house for a similar claim.

According to witnesses, Israeli soldiers forced residents of the house to empty their belongings on Monday ahead of the demolition.