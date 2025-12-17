In a bold challenge to Speaker Mike Johnson, four House Republicans have joined Democrats to push for an early 2026 vote on a three-year extension of expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at year’s end.

Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, Rob Borshan Jr., and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, along with Mike Lawler of New York, signed on to the Democratic effort just before the House took up Johnson’s narrower health care bill, which does not address the subsidies, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Their signatures on the petition came moments before the House was set to vote to bring Johnson’s health care package, which does not address the subsidies, to the floor.

These subsidies, which help lower health insurance premiums for millions, are set to expire at the end of 2025, potentially leading to sharp increases in costs for enrollees starting in 2026 if not renewed.

The move came after Johnson announced the House would not hold a vote on the issue, effectively allowing the subsidies to lapse.

Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is looking at blocking quick consideration of a Democratic bill to extend an Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidy in a procedural move that could close the door to any such legislation being enacted before the subsidies expire on December 31.

The House voted to put a stop to the last-minute move by Democrats, aided by four Republicans, to force quick votes on a three-year extension of the ACA subsidy.