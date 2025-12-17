WORLD
1 min read
Muslim Uber driver targeted in Montreal: rights group
National Council of Canadian Muslims warns of rising anti-Muslim hostility, urges leaders to condemn attack, ensure accountability.
Muslim Uber driver targeted in Montreal: rights group
Montreal police prepare to close off access to the streets around McGill University to May Day protesters [FILE]. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

​​A Muslim Uber driver was targeted in a violent attack last week in Montreal, raising concerns about rising anti-Muslim hatred in Quebec and Canada, according to a statement from the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM).

NCCM said the driver narrowly escaped an attempt on his life after a passenger allegedly demanded he disclose his faith before threatening him with the words, “I’m going to slit your throat.”

The attack was prevented by the intervention of another passenger, averting serious injury, it added.

“It is deeply troubling to see something like this happen here, in our own province of Quebec. Muslims are not a threat. It is time for our political leaders to say this clearly and take action to stop the rise of hatred,” Stephen Brown, NCCM’s CEO, said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

NCCM said no one in Quebec should fear for their life because of their religion and emphasised that more information is still being verified.

The group said it is in contact with law enforcement to ensure the suspect is held accountable and urged Quebec leaders to strongly condemn the attack and take concrete measures to reduce tensions across the province.

RelatedTRT World - Islamophobic, anti-Palestine hate crimes surged by 1,800% in Canada since October 7 — report
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group