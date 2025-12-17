Two senior US lawmakers urged Congress on Tuesday to repeal the Caesar sanctions on Syria, as the annual defence bill awaits a vote in the Senate.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, made the remarks in an op-ed in Foreign Policy magazine ahead of an expected Senate vote on the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The bill includes a provision to repeal sanctions imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.

“These sanctions now punish a country made up of Assad’s former victims, who are all trying to recover. If we do not change course, Syria’s suffering and its people’s hard-won progress could be squandered,” they wrote.