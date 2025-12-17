WORLD
2 min read
Senior US lawmakers urge repeal of Caesar sanctions on Syria
'These sanctions now punish a country made up of Assad’s former victims,' write Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Joe Wilson.
Senior US lawmakers urge repeal of Caesar sanctions on Syria
US President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 14, 2025. / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Two senior US lawmakers urged Congress on Tuesday to repeal the Caesar sanctions on Syria, as the annual defence bill awaits a vote in the Senate.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican, made the remarks in an op-ed in Foreign Policy magazine ahead of an expected Senate vote on the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The bill includes a provision to repeal sanctions imposed under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.

“These sanctions now punish a country made up of Assad’s former victims, who are all trying to recover. If we do not change course, Syria’s suffering and its people’s hard-won progress could be squandered,” they wrote.

RECOMMENDED

Short-term waivers, they added, are not enough to unlock the investment needed for reconstruction.

“Repealing debilitating sanctions will allow Syrians to meet the many demands we place on them by building the capacity to find and destroy chemical weapons, halt the illegal drug trade, destroy the Islamic State, and develop the means to protect all Syrian citizens equally,” they said.

The US House of Representatives last week passed the $901 billion NDAA, which includes a full repeal of Caesar sanctions, sending it to the Senate.

If approved by the Senate, the NDAA is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

RelatedTRT World - Syria hopes for full lifting of US sanctions, begins debt restructuring: minister
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group