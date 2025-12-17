WORLD
Venezuela slams US-imposed ‘total oil blockade’ as illegal act of aggression
Caracas accuses Washington of violating international law after President Donald Trump orders sweeping restrictions on oil tankers amid rising military pressure in the Caribbean.
Washington says its measures are aimed at dismantling "illicit oil shipping networks used to finance foreign terrorist organisations." / Reuters
December 17, 2025

Venezuela on Tuesday sharply condemned a US order imposing what it called a “total blockade” on oil tankers, accusing Washington of breaching international law and escalating a dangerous confrontation in the Caribbean.

In a government statement, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said President Donald Trump’s move amounted to “reckless and serious threats” that violate the principles of free trade and freedom of navigation.

She described the decision as a blatant attempt to strangle Venezuela’s economy and seize control of its natural resources.

The response came a day after Trump announced he had ordered a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuela, as US military forces continue to build up off the country’s northern coast in the Caribbean Sea.

“Venezuela is not Trump’s property”

Caracas called the measure “grotesque,” accusing Trump of acting as if Venezuela’s oil, land and mineral wealth belonged to the United States.

“Trump assumes Venezuela’s resources are his property,” the statement said.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed Venezuela was “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the history of South America,” and warned that pressure would intensify until Caracas returns “all of the oil, land, and other assets that they previously stole from us.”

The remarks appeared to reference the nationalisation of US-owned assets carried out by Venezuela in past decades.

The standoff marks a new high point in a months-long US pressure campaign against Venezuela. Over the past four months, US forces have maintained a growing military presence in the Caribbean, carrying out strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking.

Trump has also suggested that US forces could conduct land strikes on Venezuelan territory.

Tensions escalated further on December 10, when US forces seized a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast—an action Caracas denounced as “international piracy.”

Washington argues its measures are aimed at dismantling what it describes as illicit oil shipping networks used to finance foreign terrorist organisations. Venezuela, however, insists the actions amount to economic warfare and a violation of international norms governing maritime navigation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
