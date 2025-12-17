Venezuela on Tuesday sharply condemned a US order imposing what it called a “total blockade” on oil tankers, accusing Washington of breaching international law and escalating a dangerous confrontation in the Caribbean.

In a government statement, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said President Donald Trump’s move amounted to “reckless and serious threats” that violate the principles of free trade and freedom of navigation.

She described the decision as a blatant attempt to strangle Venezuela’s economy and seize control of its natural resources.

The response came a day after Trump announced he had ordered a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuela, as US military forces continue to build up off the country’s northern coast in the Caribbean Sea.

“Venezuela is not Trump’s property”

Caracas called the measure “grotesque,” accusing Trump of acting as if Venezuela’s oil, land and mineral wealth belonged to the United States.

“Trump assumes Venezuela’s resources are his property,” the statement said.