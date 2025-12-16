POLITICS
2 min read
Trump orders blockade of 'sanctioned' Venezuela oil tankers as Caracas turns to UN
Caracas asks the UN Security Council to denounce the seizure of a Venezuelan tanker by US forces in the Caribbean.
Trump orders blockade of 'sanctioned' Venezuela oil tankers as Caracas turns to UN
Caracas says the seizure amounts to illegal use of force and theft of cargo / AP
December 16, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating tensions with Caracas amid an expanding US military presence in the region.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Venezuela was "completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America."

He said the blockade would remain in place until Caracas returned "all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets."

Trump accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of using oil revenues to fund "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping," and said Venezuelan nationals previously sent to the United States were being returned "at a rapid pace."

The announcement comes as Washington continues to demand Maduro step down, with Trump maintaining that all options, including military force, remain on the table amid a large-scale force build-up in the Caribbean.

The United States has already carried out 22 known strikes on alleged "narco-terrorist" seaborne vessels since early September in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, killing 87 people, according to Venezuelan officials.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela-US tensions spike after tanker seizure as oil exports fall

Venezuela turns to UN

RECOMMENDED

The blockade order follows Venezuela’s complaint to the United Nations Security Council over the US seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker in the Caribbean last week.

In a letter to Samuel Zbogar of Slovenia, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, Venezuela urged the body to condemn what it described as the United States’ "theft" of the vessel.

Caracas called the seizure "state-sponsored piracy" and the "illegitimate use of military force against a private vessel," and demanded the release of crew members it said had been "kidnapped."

Washington has said the tanker was transporting oil sold on the black market in violation of US sanctions, adding that the cargo would be retained.

US officials have justified such seizures by arguing the vessels are part of an "illicit oil shipping network" supporting sanctioned actors, including Iran.

Oil remains Venezuela’s most valuable export, but US sanctions have severely restricted its access to global markets.

The United States has not commented publicly on Venezuela’s request to the Security Council.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group