US President Donald Trump has announced a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating tensions with Caracas amid an expanding US military presence in the region.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Venezuela was "completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America."

He said the blockade would remain in place until Caracas returned "all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets."

Trump accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of using oil revenues to fund "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping," and said Venezuelan nationals previously sent to the United States were being returned "at a rapid pace."

The announcement comes as Washington continues to demand Maduro step down, with Trump maintaining that all options, including military force, remain on the table amid a large-scale force build-up in the Caribbean.

The United States has already carried out 22 known strikes on alleged "narco-terrorist" seaborne vessels since early September in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, killing 87 people, according to Venezuelan officials.

Related TRT World - Venezuela-US tensions spike after tanker seizure as oil exports fall

Venezuela turns to UN