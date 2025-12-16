US President Donald Trump has announced a "total and complete blockade" of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, sharply escalating tensions with Caracas amid an expanding US military presence in the region.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Venezuela was "completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America."
He said the blockade would remain in place until Caracas returned "all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets."
Trump accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of using oil revenues to fund "drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping," and said Venezuelan nationals previously sent to the United States were being returned "at a rapid pace."
The announcement comes as Washington continues to demand Maduro step down, with Trump maintaining that all options, including military force, remain on the table amid a large-scale force build-up in the Caribbean.
The United States has already carried out 22 known strikes on alleged "narco-terrorist" seaborne vessels since early September in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, killing 87 people, according to Venezuelan officials.
Venezuela turns to UN
The blockade order follows Venezuela’s complaint to the United Nations Security Council over the US seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker in the Caribbean last week.
In a letter to Samuel Zbogar of Slovenia, which holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, Venezuela urged the body to condemn what it described as the United States’ "theft" of the vessel.
Caracas called the seizure "state-sponsored piracy" and the "illegitimate use of military force against a private vessel," and demanded the release of crew members it said had been "kidnapped."
Washington has said the tanker was transporting oil sold on the black market in violation of US sanctions, adding that the cargo would be retained.
US officials have justified such seizures by arguing the vessels are part of an "illicit oil shipping network" supporting sanctioned actors, including Iran.
Oil remains Venezuela’s most valuable export, but US sanctions have severely restricted its access to global markets.
The United States has not commented publicly on Venezuela’s request to the Security Council.