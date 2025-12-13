Venezuelan oil exports have fallen sharply following the United States’ seizure of an oil tanker off the country’s coast, heightening tensions between Washington and Caracas and raising concerns about wider regional fallout.
The US seizure of the Skipper tanker on Wednesday marked the first capture of Venezuelan oil cargo since sanctions were imposed in 2019. The vessel is now heading to Houston, where its cargo will be transferred to smaller ships, according to Reuters.
The escalation comes as President Donald Trump said the United States would carry out imminent strikes on Venezuela to intercept alleged narcotics shipments from the country.
"It’s going to be starting on land pretty soon," Trump said, without providing further details.
The comments followed a significant US military build-up in the southern Caribbean, pushing relations between the two countries to their most volatile point in years.
Washington does not recognise President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.
More seizures to come
US officials have signalled that further tanker seizures are planned as part of efforts to restrict sanctioned oil flows.
The Trump administration has also imposed new sanctions on three nephews of Maduro’s wife and six tankers linked to them.
The impact of the seizure is already being felt beyond Venezuela, with concerns that reduced oil exports could affect regional supply.
Crisis-hit Cuba, which relies on Venezuelan oil and is struggling to keep its power grid running, could face further shortages.
The US military presence in the Caribbean has expanded in recent weeks as Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of military intervention, citing allegations that Venezuela is shipping narcotics to the United States.
The Venezuelan government has denied the accusations.
This year, there have been more than 20 US military strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific targeting alleged drug-trafficking vessels, resulting in nearly 90 deaths.
The operations have drawn concern from human rights groups and sparked debate among US lawmakers. While many Republicans have backed the campaign, Democrats have questioned its legality and called for greater transparency.
Venezuela has condemned the tanker seizure as "blatant theft" and "international piracy," saying it will file complaints with international bodies.
Venezuelan lawmakers have also moved to withdraw the country from the International Criminal Court, which is investigating alleged human rights abuses.
In a separate development, opposition figure Maria Corina Machado briefly drew attention after travelling abroad to collect the Nobel Peace Prize, despite a long-standing travel ban.
Adding to tensions, Venezuela announced the suspension of a US migrant repatriation flight on Friday, while a US official said deportation flights would continue.