Venezuelan oil exports have fallen sharply following the United States’ seizure of an oil tanker off the country’s coast, heightening tensions between Washington and Caracas and raising concerns about wider regional fallout.

The US seizure of the Skipper tanker on Wednesday marked the first capture of Venezuelan oil cargo since sanctions were imposed in 2019. The vessel is now heading to Houston, where its cargo will be transferred to smaller ships, according to Reuters.

The escalation comes as President Donald Trump said the United States would carry out imminent strikes on Venezuela to intercept alleged narcotics shipments from the country.

"It’s going to be starting on land pretty soon," Trump said, without providing further details.

The comments followed a significant US military build-up in the southern Caribbean, pushing relations between the two countries to their most volatile point in years.

Washington does not recognise President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

More seizures to come

US officials have signalled that further tanker seizures are planned as part of efforts to restrict sanctioned oil flows.

The Trump administration has also imposed new sanctions on three nephews of Maduro’s wife and six tankers linked to them.

The impact of the seizure is already being felt beyond Venezuela, with concerns that reduced oil exports could affect regional supply.