Morek, Syria - Abu Mohammed hesitates before stepping onto his land for the first time in a decade. The 67-year-old farmer worries that his pistachio trees might not recognise the hands that once carefully planted them, hands that had been forced to flee when the civil war that erupted between Bashar Al Assad’s regime and opposition in 2011 consumed northern Syria.

“I feared they had grown accustomed to strangers,” he tells TRT World, carefully touching the branches of his trees that bear the scars of neglect and fire that was caused deliberately by Syrian regime soldiers on the lands of people who opposed them and had to flee. “I left everything behind. There was no choice, stay amid the gunfire or leave, hoping to return someday”.

After fleeing his village, Abu Mohammed settled in Idlib governorate, then under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Abu Mohammed's story mirrors that of thousands of Syrian pistachio farmers who have begun returning to their orchards following the December 2024 fall of Bashar Al Assad's government . What they found were fields transformed by 14 years of conflict into burnt ash.

Before 2011, Syria ranked fourth globally in pistachio production , harvesting over 63,000 tons annually from 9 million trees across 59,000 hectares.

The crop, known locally as “ red gold ” was concentrated in the fertile regions stretching from northern Hama countryside to Idlib and Aleppo provinces. The town of Morek in central Hama earned the nickname "pistachio treasuries" for its central role in the trade.

Today, that production has fallen by more than half.

Government seizures and auction sales

The collapse began not just with the physical destruction of war, but with systematic Assad regime policies that stripped farmers of their livelihoods. As families fled the fighting, Syrian authorities classified their abandoned orchards as “investment opportunities” and sold them at public auctions to politically connected buyers.

Abdul Razzaq Mohammed, 62, returned to find that his land in Hama had been among thousands of acres auctioned off by local authorities in 2015.

“I felt more constricted than when I first left," he recalled. "Then, I lived in hope of return. At that moment, I realised I had lost my land for the first time."

The auctions represented a deliberate strategy by the Assad government to reward loyalists with valuable agricultural assets while punishing those who had fled opposition-held areas.



Estimates suggest that a quarter of Syria's pistachio-growing areas, approximately 170,000 acres, were damaged, neglected, or seized during the conflict, according to sources from the Syrian agriculture ministry.

Abu Hassan, 55, another returning farmer, described watching his trees burn before fleeing to Idlib province. His land was later auctioned in 2018, with revenues flowing to security agencies and politically connected entities in Hama, according to local accounts.

"My land in [the] Hama countryside was among the first hit by shelling and clashes," he says, falling silent briefly before continuing. "When I saw my trees burn for the first time, I cried and felt I would never return to them again. At that moment, my displacement journey toward Idlib began, and I didn't return here until after the regime's fall."

Visibly emotional, he pauses again before sharing that his land was falsely declared “abandoned” before security agencies of the old regime seized control of crops, with revenues going to various influential parties in Hama.

Abu Hassan continues recalling his experience with pure pain, as if mourning a loved one, “I now stand on my land, but I feel I'm still there in the displacement tent. The situation here is still difficult; the soil is tired and needs care, whose full costs I cannot bear. We need support and care from those concerned (in the new government) to rise again”.