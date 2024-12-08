Syria's opposition has declared the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule in Syria, saying they have toppled him as they swept into Damascus and sent him fleeing.

Here is a timeline of the 11 day lightning offensive that led to Assad's fall:

November 27

The opposition launched a surprise attack on the Syrian army in the northern province of Aleppo.

November 28

Opposition cuts the highway linking Aleppo to Syria's capital Damascus.

November 29, 30

Opposition shelled Aleppo and entered the northern city in a blitz assault against regime forces.

Russian warplanes launched raids on Aleppo city "for the first time since 2016."

The opposition seized control of most of Aleppo within a day and holds more than 80 towns and villages in the north.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts expressing concerns over the "dangerous" escalation of hostilities.

December 1

Aleppo city is out of control of Syrian regime forcesfor the first time in more than a decade.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Damascus to meet Assad, saying before his departure that Tehran would "firmly support the Syrian government and army".

December 2