WORLD
2 min read
British national sentenced to 13 years in jail for fighting for Ukraine: Russia
A British man held since 2024 has been handed a long jail term by a Moscow-controlled court in eastern Ukraine after being found guilty of fighting against Russian forces.
British national sentenced to 13 years in jail for fighting for Ukraine: Russia
Hayden Davies attends his verdict hearing at the Supreme Court in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. / AFP
December 18, 2025

A Russia-controlled court in Ukraine's Donetsk region has sentenced a British citizen to 13 years for fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, Russia's general prosecutor has said.

The supreme court in Donetsk convicted Hayden Davies, who was taken prisoner in 2024, of participating as a mercenary in an armed conflict and sentenced him to 13 years at a maximum security penal colony, the prosecutor said in a statement on Thursday.

A video released by the prosecutors showed Davies listening to the verdict from inside a metal cage.

He told the court via a translator that he came to Ukraine via Poland and that he was paid $500 a month to fight.

Prosecutors said Davies travelled to Ukraine in 2024, where he received training before fighting against Russian forces before being captured at the end of the year.

RECOMMENDED

The prosecutors gave Davies' age as 30, but reports in the British media have identified him as a 31-year-old from the southern city of Southampton.

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, several foreign citizens have been sentenced by Russia-installed courts in eastern Ukrainian regions controlled partially or in whole by Moscow.

In early December, a Czech was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a court in Luhansk and in November, two Colombians received the same sentence in a Donetsk court.

RelatedTRT World - UK says 'military options ready' as Russian ship uses lasers against RAF pilots
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group