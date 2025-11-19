EUROPE
2 min read
UK says 'military options ready' as Russian ship uses lasers against RAF pilots
Defence Secretary John Healey says Russian vessel has been monitored by Royal Navy for weeks.
UK says 'military options ready' as Russian ship uses lasers against RAF pilots
“That Russian action is deeply dangerous, and this is the second time this year that this ship, the Yantar, has deployed to UK waters," Healey said. / AP
November 19, 2025

A Russian intelligence-gathering vessel has been monitored just outside UK territorial waters, British Defence Secretary John Healey has said, warning Moscow that Britain “is ready” for any further escalation.

Speaking at Downing Street on Wednesday, John Healey said: “A Russian spy ship, the Yantar, is on the edge of UK waters north of Scotland, having entered the UK's wider waters over the last few weeks."

“This is a vessel designed for gathering intelligence and mapping our undersea cables," he added.

“We deployed a Royal Navy frigate and RAF (Royal Air Force) planes to monitor and track this vessel's every move, during which the Yantar directed lasers at our pilots,” he continued.

“We are ready”

RECOMMENDED

“That Russian action is deeply dangerous, and this is the second time this year that this ship, the Yantar, has deployed to UK waters.

So my message to Russia and to (President Vladimir) Putin is this: we see you, we know what you're doing, and if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready,” he warned.

"I have changed the navy's rules of engagement so that we can follow more closely, monitor more closely, the activities of the Yantar when it's in our wider waters."

Britain's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force (RAF) routinely shadow potential threats to national security, and such missions to monitor Russian vessels and submarines have become more frequent since Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine in 2022.

Western governments have repeatedly accused Russia of operating a ‘shadow fleet’ and deploying spy vessels to monitor critical undersea infrastructure, allegations that Moscow routinely dismisses as unfounded or remains silent on.

Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package