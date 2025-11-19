A Russian intelligence-gathering vessel has been monitored just outside UK territorial waters, British Defence Secretary John Healey has said, warning Moscow that Britain “is ready” for any further escalation.

Speaking at Downing Street on Wednesday, John Healey said: “A Russian spy ship, the Yantar, is on the edge of UK waters north of Scotland, having entered the UK's wider waters over the last few weeks."

“This is a vessel designed for gathering intelligence and mapping our undersea cables," he added.

“We deployed a Royal Navy frigate and RAF (Royal Air Force) planes to monitor and track this vessel's every move, during which the Yantar directed lasers at our pilots,” he continued.

“We are ready”