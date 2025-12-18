The Turkish Defence Ministry has emphasised the effectiveness of the country’s air defence systems after a drone was shot down over the Black Sea.

"The UAV is assessed to be broken into very small pieces and scattered over a wide area. This makes it difficult to identify wreckage in a single piece or with structural integrity on the ground,” the ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry the control of Türkiye’s airspace “is ensured on a 24/7 basis through a layered and integrated architecture encompassing radar, early warning, electronic warfare, and interception elements.”

The ministry added it had warned the relevant parties amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia to act with greater caution to prevent incidents that could undermine security in the Black Sea.

A drone that was detected to have gone out of control while approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea was shot down, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Monday.