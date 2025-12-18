TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye's Defence Ministry emphasises the effectiveness of the country’s air defence
Control of Türkiye’s airspace is ensured 24/7, the ministry says after a drone was shot down over the Black Sea.
Türkiye's Defence Ministry emphasises the effectiveness of the country’s air defence
A screen grab from a footage shows the long-range Turkish indigenous air defence missile Siper after its test launch in Sinop. / AA
December 18, 2025

The Turkish Defence Ministry has emphasised the effectiveness of the country’s air defence systems after a drone was shot down over the Black Sea.

"The UAV is assessed to be broken into very small pieces and scattered over a wide area. This makes it difficult to identify wreckage in a single piece or with structural integrity on the ground,” the ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry the control of Türkiye’s airspace “is ensured on a 24/7 basis through a layered and integrated architecture encompassing radar, early warning, electronic warfare, and interception elements.”

The ministry added it had warned the relevant parties amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia to act with greater caution to prevent incidents that could undermine security in the Black Sea.

A drone that was detected to have gone out of control while approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea was shot down, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

An aerial object approaching Turkish airspace over the Black Sea was detected and monitored in accordance with established procedures, the ministry said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

To ensure the security of national airspace, NATO-assigned and nationally controlled F-16 aircraft were assigned an alert response mission, it noted.

Following the assessment that the aerial object was a drone that had lost control, it "was shot down in a secure area outside residential zones to prevent any potential harm," the ministry added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye downs unidentified drone over Black Sea as Ankara seeks to protect commercial ships
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group