Azerbaijan has said its state oil company SOCAR dispatched 1,220 metric tonnes of gasoline to Armenia, the first such shipment in three decades as the two countries gradually improve relations after years of war.

The Azerbaijani government said on Thursday that the gasoline was shipped by train from the capital Baku to Boyuk-Kesik near the border with Georgia, across whose territory it will then be delivered to Armenia.

The shipment was agreed last month at talks between the deputy prime ministers of the two South Caucasus countries as part of a drive to expand economic cooperation, said Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and head of foreign policy in his administration.