WORLD
2 min read
Israeli forces raid village in Syria’s Quneitra province in latest sovereignty violation
Israeli tanks and bulldozers advance into Muallaqa village in southern Quneitra, Syrian state media reports, the latest in a series of near-daily incursions into Syrian territory.
Israeli forces raid village in Syria’s Quneitra province in latest sovereignty violation
UN General Assembly demands Israel withdraw from occupied Syrian Golan Heights. / AP
December 18, 2025

The Israeli army staged a new cross-border raid into Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province on Thursday, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, local media reported.

Syria’s state-run Alikhbaria TV said that tanks and bulldozers advanced into the village of Muallaqa in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No further details were provided by the broadcaster.

There was no comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the raid, but Damascus has repeatedly called for an end to the Israeli violations.

Israeli incursions in southern Syria have become nearly daily in recent weeks and have included arrests and the establishment of temporary checkpoints, fueling public anger.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces raid southern Syria, set up checkpoint in Quneitra

On Wednesday, Israeli forces fired artillery shells from positions they occupy in the western Tel al-Ahmar area toward eastern Tel al-Ahmar, near the village of Kwdana in southern Quneitra.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government has posed no threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group